A 19-year-old Hobbs man is dead after crashing into wall while suffering from a gunshot wound

HOBBS, N.M. — Hobbs Police Department reported on Wednesday that a 19-year-old Hobbs man succumbed to his injuries after he crashed a vehicle into a wall and was suffering from a gunshot wound in the process.

The incident happened on Monday around 6:47 p.m., when Hobbs Police responded to the 200 block of West Copper Ave. in Hobbs in reference to a vehicle crash.

According to HPD, officers were informed by dispatch that a vehicle crashed into a wall and witnesses told Hobbs Police that they heard a gunshot.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Brennon Smith.

Hobbs Fire Department EMS arrived on the scene and Smith was transported to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital, where he ultimately died due to his injuries.