ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old Odessa man is dead following a crash in Ector County.

The crash took place about 3 miles west of Odessa at 5:34 p.m. on July 19.

Brantley Mitchell was driving a 2018 Honda Motorcycle east on Farm to Market 2020.

Dustin Biggerstaff, 33, was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 and was stopped at the intersection of Uranus and FM 2020, facing south.

Investigators say Biggerstaff failed to yield right of way to Mitchell and attempted to cross FM 2020 onto a private drive, striking the motorcycle.

Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.