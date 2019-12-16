The New Mexico State Police issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory and is asking for the public's assistance in locating Isabel Robles, 18.

Robles is described as female, 5’6”, 135 pounds, with brown eyes, and short black hair, shaved on the right side.

She was last seen in Las Vegas, NM December 16, wearing a black sweater, black jeans, and eyeglasses with black frames.

Police say she may be with three unknown male individuals in a 2005-2007 orange Ford Mustang with the front bumper spray painted black and the letters “FTA” on the sides.

The Mustang also has two round in shape Marine Corps stickers near the rear license plate area and possibly has a Texas temporary tag. She is possibly in the El Paso, TX area.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY is asked to call the New Mexico State Police at (505) 425-6771 or dial 911.