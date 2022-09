The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. on September 14 according to Union Pacific.

VAN HORN, Texas — An 18-year-old Midland woman has passed away on September 14 after being hit by a Union Pacific train near Van Horn.

According to Union Pacific, the incident occurred at 6:45 am. and in a remote area about 30 miles east of Van Horn. The details of the incident are still under investigation.