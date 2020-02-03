GAINES COUNTY, Texas — An 18 year old is dead following an accident in Gaines County.

DPS reports Zane Roberson, 18, of Seminole was trying to cross U.S. Highway 62/180 just after 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Two vehicles were traveling east on the road while Roberson was crossing the street.

The first truck struck Roberson as he was crossing the road. A second truck then struck the rear of the first.

Robersn was taken to Lea Regional Medical Center in Hobbs, New Mexico, where he was pronounced dead.

DPS is still investigating the crash.

