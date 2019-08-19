ODESSA, Texas — Travis Elementary in Odessa is without power after an 18-wheeler caught a cable and pulled down two electrical poles near the school.

The incident occurred sometime before noon on August 19.

According to ECISD, students are at lunch and are being fed but the school will be having an early dismissal.

Parents are asked to come to the school by 12:30 p.m. to pick up their children. If they are not picked up by 12:30 they will be shuttled to Ector to be picked up from there.

Students who ride the bus will also be shuttled to Ector and ride the bus from there.

If you go to pick up your child note that Lee Street is blocked off at this time. The alternate route is to drive from Monahans Street at the northwest end of the street.

Parents picking up students must have their ID.

Oncor is on the scene and will be working throughout the day to restore power to the area.