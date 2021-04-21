16-year-old girl killed by Columbus police officer leads to downtown protests

Over a hundred protesters took to the streets in Downtown Columbus in reaction to the shooting death of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant by an officer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio —

Chants from people looking for justice. That was the scene into the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Over a hundred protesters took to the streets in downtown Columbus in reaction to the shooting death of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant by a Columbus police officer.

Bryant was involved in an incident in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon when a Columbus Police officer shot her.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Legion Lane, north of Chatterton Road, just after 4:30 p.m. for a disturbance.

According to Interim Chief Michael Woods, a caller reported females were trying to stab them. A dispatcher tried to obtain more information, but was unable to before the call was disconnected.

Once the word got out about the shooting, protesters gathered at Columbus Police Headquarters chanting, "Black Lives Matter."

Shortly after they began marching down the streets of Columbus, they blocked off the intersection of Broad and High Streets.

Cars joined in on the march with drivers honking their horns demanding answers into this shooting.

The city did respond with a late-night news conference and releasing officer body camera footage showing the shooting with the hope that the crowd will see and understand the circumstances surrounding this incident.

After marching for over a dozen hours, protesters eventually broke up at 1:30 a.m.

Police had monitored the protesters throughout the day but kept their distance.