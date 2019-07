MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland driver has been cited after striking 16 cars at a Subaru dealership Wednesday morning.

According to Midland police, at around 8:30 a.m. a driver in a black truck drove off the roadway and into the dealership parking lot.

No injuries were reported and the driver showed no signs of intoxication. He has been cited with unsafe movement to the right.

The police have no further details at this time.