$1.6M raised for Bynum School by Chukkers for Children Fundraiser

Since 2018, Chukkers for Children has raised more than $3.2 million for the Bynum School.
Credit: Bynum School

MIDLAND, Texas — Chukkers for Children held a fundraising event over the weekend and raised $1.6 million for the Bynum School. 

The event had more than 600 guests with the majority of them watching a game of polo on top of participating in a one-of-a-kind auction event. 

“The opportunity to partner with the Midland Polo Club has given us a unique fundraising opportunity,” said Keri St. John, Executive Director of Bynum School. “We are so thankful to the club, donors, and sponsors for their generosity.”

The $1.6 million raised was a record and since 2018, Chukkers for Children has raised more than $3.2 million for the Bynum School. The bi-annual event makes sure children and adults in the area with disabilities have access to the proper equipment and services. 

Gifts of Hope hosts 'Pink in the Park' in Midland

