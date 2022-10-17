$1.6M raised for Bynum School by Chukkers for Children Fundraiser

Since 2018, Chukkers for Children has raised more than $3.2 million for the Bynum School.

MIDLAND, Texas — Chukkers for Children held a fundraising event over the weekend and raised $1.6 million for the Bynum School.

The event had more than 600 guests with the majority of them watching a game of polo on top of participating in a one-of-a-kind auction event.

“The opportunity to partner with the Midland Polo Club has given us a unique fundraising opportunity,” said Keri St. John, Executive Director of Bynum School. “We are so thankful to the club, donors, and sponsors for their generosity.”