15-year-old dead after fatal crash in Ector County

The crash occurred on December 9 at 7:00 a.m. on E. Cottonwood Road near Gardendale.
GARDENDALE, Texas — A 15-year-old from Gardendale has been killed in a fatal crash that occurred on December 9.

The incident happened on E. Cottonwood Road, about .9 miles east of Gardendale. 

The initial investigation revealed that the 15-year-old, driving a 2003 Dodge Ram, was traveling eastbound on Cottonwood Road in a construction zone when the vehicle veered off the roadway. The Ram eventually rolled over. 

The 15-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The name of the victim has not been released due to his status as a minor, but we do know that he was a male. 

The investigation is still ongoing, and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

