The event will be on July 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 2101 E. 8th Street.

ODESSA, Texas — The 1:11 Project in Odessa will be holding a 'Washing Out Fentanyl' car wash on July 8.

It will be taking place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in front of Tequila La Playa & Redzone. It is located at 2101 E. 8th Street in Odessa.