ECSO: 11 year old dies in mobile home fire

A woman and another child managed to escape the fire.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An 11-year-old girl is dead after a mobile home fire, authorities say.

According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, deputies along with Odessa Fire Rescue and the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department were called out to the fire around 3:17 a.m. Saturday morning.

The mobile home was in the 1500 block of Bridle Path.

A mother and a child had managed to escape the home, but they informed authorities the 11 year old was still in the home.

Attempts to rescue the girl were unsuccessful, however, and she died at the scene.

Crews are still working the scene and keeping it secure while they wait the arrival of the State Fire Marshals Investigator.

"We ask for prayers for this devastated family," said Sheriff Griffis in a release.