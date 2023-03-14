x
1 year later: A look back at the USW van crash

One year after the tragic wreck, NewsWest 9 is reflecting on the legacies of the victims and how the community came together to honor them.
HOBBS, N.M. — On March 15, 2022, a van carrying the University of the Southwest golf team was involved in a deadly crash on FM 1788 in Andrews County.

The head-on collision with a pickup truck left nine people dead and and two injured.

Six team members and their coach were killed, as well as a man and a teen in the pickup. Two other students were severely injured.

USW Van Occupants

Coverage of the wreck went national, as people around the globe payed their respects to the victims.

Now, one year later, friends, family and even complete strangers continue their legacy through heartfelt tributes.

In recognition of the one-year anniversary, below is a list of some of the top milestones in their story.

Also, tune in to NewsWest 9’s 6 p.m. newscast on Wednesday for a special broadcast honoring the victims and highlighting those working to keep their memory alive.

