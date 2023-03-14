1 year later: A look back at the USW van crash

HOBBS, N.M. — On March 15, 2022, a van carrying the University of the Southwest golf team was involved in a deadly crash on FM 1788 in Andrews County.
The head-on collision with a pickup truck left nine people dead and and two injured.
Six team members and their coach were killed, as well as a man and a teen in the pickup. Two other students were severely injured.
USW Van Occupants
Coverage of the wreck went national, as people around the globe payed their respects to the victims.
Now, one year later, friends, family and even complete strangers continue their legacy through heartfelt tributes.
In recognition of the one-year anniversary, below is a list of some of the top milestones in their story.
- DPS releases identities of 9 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash in Andrews Co. involving the University of the Southwest Golf Team
- Hobbs comes together to show support for crash victims
- Texas, New Mexico leaders react to deadly USW golf team crash
- A history of the University of the Southwest's golf teams
- University of the Southwest officials address tragic wreck
- Remembering those killed in the USW van crash
- Friend of USW van crash victim reflects on fond memories
- Ranchland Hills Golf Club honors USW bus crash victims with flags
- Community of Hobbs honors fallen golfers
- Golf is more than a sport for those affected by the USW accident
- A conversation with Chelsi Stone, mother of USW accident victim
Also, tune in to NewsWest 9’s 6 p.m. newscast on Wednesday for a special broadcast honoring the victims and highlighting those working to keep their memory alive.