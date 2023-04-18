1 person killed in Odessa vehicle-pedestrian crash

ODESSA, Texas —
The Odessa Police Department is investigating a deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash.
According to OPD, on Monday at approximately 8:53 p.m., officers, as well as firefighters with Odessa Fire Rescue, responded to a major wreck in the 2300 block of West County Road.
Investigation revealed that a red 2003 Dodge truck was traveling north and hit 70-year-old Eva Saenz, who was walking across the road.
Saenz was taken to Medical Center Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Next of kin have been notified and the investigation is ongoing.