1 person killed in Odessa vehicle-pedestrian crash

Eva Saenz, 70, was pronounced dead at Medical Center Hospital.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash.

According to OPD, on Monday at approximately 8:53 p.m., officers, as well as firefighters with Odessa Fire Rescue, responded to a major wreck in the 2300 block of West County Road.

Investigation revealed that a red 2003 Dodge truck was traveling north and hit 70-year-old Eva Saenz, who was walking across the road.

Saenz was taken to Medical Center Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.