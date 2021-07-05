1 motorcycle rider killed in 3 vehicle crash in Midland County

The wreck happened on FM 307, one mile east of Midland.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a three-vehicle accident in Midland County on FM 307, one mile east of Midland on Sunday.

According to DPS, Dannia Fuentes-Munoz, 21, Michael Sandoval, 31, and Gilberto Zarate, 45, were traveling west on FM 307.

Fuentes-Munoz failed to control the speed of a 2015 Nissan Altima, crashing into the back of a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Sandoval.

The motorcycle then hit the back of a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Zarate.

Sandoval was pronounced dead on-scene. Fuentes-Munoz was transported to the hospital with non-incapacitating injuries and Zarate was not injured.