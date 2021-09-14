Midland Health Department to receive around $1M in grants

It's money that will be used for all sorts of things including allowing the health department to hire more people and keep up with demand.

MIDLAND, Texas — Close to a million dollars...that is how much money the Midland Health Department is getting from state and federal governments this year.

The health department was awarded a little over $904,389 dollars in grant money.

It's money that will be used for all sorts of things including the COVID-19 vaccine, but also allowing the health department to hire more people and keep up with demand in a growing community.

“It’s one of those things where you get the money where you’re like okay, we can do this and we can do that," Whitney Craig, Midland Health & Senior Services manager, said.

Most of the grants are going to things like immunizations.

“They’re going to be your varicella, your TPAP, HEP-B, HEP-A...things like that," Craig said.

The money will also alleviate some of the stress brought about because of the pandemic.

"A lot of our funds have gone to, recently have gone to office supplies because we’re getting so many more investigators to follow up on the COVID cases," Craig said.

One of the grants the health department is most excited about-$350,000 dollars to help get more staff.

“The one I’m really excited about is the public workforce grant and that will help us to get more staff," Craig said. "They won't have to do with our response to COVID, instead they'll help us do more in our other health services.”

Because during this COVID wave, the health department has had a hard time keeping up.

“The trajectory of prior waves was at a slope, this trajectory has been straight up," Craig said. "So before when we had our increases we were able to get those people in and trained and started but this time it’s like we need you now.”

If you’re in need of a job, the health department is looking to hire a few people, some full-time positions and COVID support staff.