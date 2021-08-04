1 Martin County volunteer firefighter killed, another injured in wreck

The Howard County Sheriff's Office identified Danny Ireton as the volunteer who died in the accident and Allan Carby as the volunteer who was injured.

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — Two volunteers with the Martin County/City of Stanton Volunteer Fire Department were involved in an accident that killed one and injured another Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Howard County Sheriff's Office.

The post also asked that citizens join them in keeping the firefighters and their families in their thoughts and prayers.

The Howard County Volunteer Fire Department also made a Facebook post showing their support for the volunteers, their families and MCVFD.