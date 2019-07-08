MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — One man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Martin County.

Adolfo Soto-Perez, 55, from Fort Hancock, Texas was driving a 2013 Peterbilt truck-tractor towing a mobile home.

Gerardo Cano-Flores, 22, of Florida was traveling in a 2006 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer.

According to DPS, Cano-Flores was traveling west on CR 3100 approaching the stop sign at the intersection on FM 829. He failed to yield right of way at the stop sign, crashing into Soto-Perez who was traveling south on FM 829.

Soto-Perez was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS says it is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Cano-Flores suffered non-incapacitating injuries and was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital.