x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 killed in 2-vehicle Martin County crash

Eddie Garcia Saenz, 38, of Mathis Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas —

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified one person killed in a Martin County crash on Thursday.

According to DPS, around 11:14 p.m., Eddie Garcia Saenz, 38, of Mathis Texas, was driving a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer south on State Highway 349, near mile marker 306.

Robin Jay Nelson, 46, of Lamesa, was driving the same direction on SH-349 in a 2020 Peterbilt truck with a trailer.

Nelson slowed down to turn and Saenz rear-ended the truck.

Nelson was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital in stable condition. Saenz was pronounced dead at the scene by the justice of the peace.

More Videos

In Other News

Drinking safety tips for New Year's

Before You Leave, Check This Out