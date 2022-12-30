1 killed in 2-vehicle Martin County crash

Eddie Garcia Saenz, 38, of Mathis Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified one person killed in a Martin County crash on Thursday.

According to DPS, around 11:14 p.m., Eddie Garcia Saenz, 38, of Mathis Texas, was driving a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer south on State Highway 349, near mile marker 306.

Robin Jay Nelson, 46, of Lamesa, was driving the same direction on SH-349 in a 2020 Peterbilt truck with a trailer.

Nelson slowed down to turn and Saenz rear-ended the truck.