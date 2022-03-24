1 killed in 2-vehicle Glasscock County crash

Aaron William-Thomas Weber was pronounced dead at the scene.

GLASSCOCK COUNTY, Texas — A two-vehicle crash in Glasscock County killed one person and injured another around 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 22-year-old Jordi Rafael Cruz was driving on SH 137 in a Chevrolet Silverado, while Aaron William-Thomas Weber, 31, was driving the opposite direction in a Honda Accord.

Cruz veered across the roadway into a ditch, then drove back onto the roadway and crashed into Weber.

Weber was pronounced dead at the scene by the justice of the peace. Cruz is in stable condition at Midland Memorial Hospital.