1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Martin County

Latresa A. Powers, 18, was pronounced dead on scene.
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a woman killed in a 2-vehicle crash in Martin County, near Tarzan, on Saturday.

According to DPS, a 2012 Mazda car, driven by Latresa A. Powers, 18, of Monahans, was traveling west on State Highway 176. Zachary L. Johnson, 39, of Tolar, was driving a 2013 Ford F-350 east on the highway, along with passenger Douglas K. Baker, 46, of Granbury.

Powers turned when unsafe and crashed into the F-350.

Powers, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Jarrell Hedrick.

Johnson and Baker were not injured.

