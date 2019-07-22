WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — The Winkler County Sheriff's office is reporting one man has died following a head-on collision in Winkler County.

The accident took place on County Road 101 sometime before 10:30 a.m. on July 22.

WCSO and EMS responded to the accident just after 10:30 a.m. A female subject was transported to the hospital with major injuries.

According to the sheriff's office Facebook page, one man involved in the accident passed away from his injuries. Authorities will not be releasing his name at this time so his family can be notified.

The collision reportedly involved two passenger trucks, and one subject was temporarily trapped in the vehicle.

No more information is available at this time.