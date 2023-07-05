I-20 Service Roads between FM 1788 and LP 250 will be closed Wednesday night and Thursday night

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Parts of the I-20 Service Roads between FM 1788 and LP 250 will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday night.
Wednesday night, CR 1250 will be closed at the North Frontage Road intersection from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations.
Thursday night, CR 1270 will be closed at the South Frontage Road intersection from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations.
Frontage Road may require brief stops for construction vehicle movement. Watch for warning signs and flaggers in this work zone.