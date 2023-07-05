I-20 Service Roads between FM 1788 and LP 250 will be closed Wednesday night and Thursday night

Parts of County Road 1250 will be closed Wednesday night and parts of County Road 1270 will be closed Thursday night.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Parts of the I-20 Service Roads between FM 1788 and LP 250 will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday night.

Wednesday night, CR 1250 will be closed at the North Frontage Road intersection from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations.

Thursday night, CR 1270 will be closed at the South Frontage Road intersection from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations.