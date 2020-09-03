ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD and Midland ISD partnered together to create an entry for a nationwide competition- FAFSA Fast Break 2020.

They had a goal beyond the competition to motivate more seniors in the Permian Basin to fill out their FAFSA forms for college.

Every year free money goes unclaimed.

The U.S. Department of Education's Office of Federal Student Aid provides more than $120 billion in financial aid to help pay for college or career school each year.

“College is a lot so FAFSA is there to help," said Za'Riyah Giomare, a Midland High Senior who helped with the video that was entered in the competition.

High school students from both districts gathered in the UT Permian Basin gym to put together the video.

The superintendents of both school districts agreed that coming together to motivate the students is a rare but encouraging experience.

“For us to come together to encourage our kids and our parents to not be fearful of what the next legacy of life brings around learning and education and this is one aspect that can really extenuate that opportunity,” said Orlando Riddick, the Midland ISD superintendent.

Most of the students that were selected to help with the video have already filled out their FAFSA applications.

They said it was easy but they did have some advice for those who haven't filled out their form yet.

“Talk to their counselors about filling out their parents electronic signature. That is the hardest part but if you have somebody to help you it goes by so much easier," said Caitlynn Almance, a senior at Odessa High School.

The superintendents of both districts say that they have the staff members at all of the high schools that know how to help.

“I think some people think its overwhelming so they don’t complete those steps but getting those pin numbers and establishing the completion of the application can really launch an opportunity and we have individuals in our school who can help," said Riddick.

Majority of the money that FAFSA grants is given in grants so it does not have to be paid back.

“This is free money available for those kids to help fulfill their dreams of attending a two year college or university," said Dr. Scott Muri, Ector County ISD superintendent.

Right now the FAFSA is option to fill out but a new state law will require the application to be filled out as a high school graduation requirement starting in 2 years.

The deadline for the 2020-2021 application is June 30th.

The link for the application can be found here.

