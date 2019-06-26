MIDLAND, Texas — Local police and Union Pacific train officials spent the afternoon observing motorists’ behavior at railroad crossings in Midland.

Kristen South, Union Pacific Media Relations, says the Department of Safety, Midland Police Department and Highway Patrol were all working together with the same cause in mind.

“We just want to make sure everyone goes home safe at the end of the day,” South said.

According to the United States Department of Transportation, there are about 5,800 train-car involved crashes each year, most of which occur at railroad crossings.

South says nearly 80% of incidents at crossings involve the lights and gates already being down, putting the blame on distracted drivers.

“It’s just never worth the risk. So put down the phone and be aware of what’s going on around you,” South said.

Union Pacific notes operations like this, happen a few times a year with police departments across West Texas. All in hopes to better understand driver’s habits and behaviors near train tracks.

“One of the things we see in West Texas specifically is issues with semis. They either go across the crossing and don’t have enough room, or their trailer is hanging on it, or they get high centered,” South said.

Union Pacific says railroad crossings are safe, but only if the rules around them are being followed correctly.

“We just ask that everyone think about their family. Nobody wants to be on the receiving end of a knock on the door or a call, telling them that their loved ones not coming home,” South said. “It’s the same thing around a railroad crossing. Take your time, wait for the train and get home safely.”

Midland police say there have been zero train accidents in the city limits and only three in the county this year. For more information on train safety you can click here.