Local colleges and university preparing to welcome students back to campus

Whether a student attends Odessa College or UT Permian Basin, they'll be required to wear a mask inside all of the buildings and that's not the only change

ODESSA, Texas — It's almost time for college students to head back to class, and there's plenty of questions about how things will work on campus.

There's one thing we know for sure: every campus will look different than it did last year.

While local college campuses have been quiet this summer, administrators have been working to make their campuses as safe as possible for students.

"The truth is, we can't eliminate the risk whether they are on our campus or not people are going to test positive for COVID," said Dr. Sandra Woodley, the President of UT Permian Basin.

Changes at UT Permian Basin include new on-campus policies, creating a virtual option for all classes, and having cut down on the number of in-person classes by more than half.

"We're putting them in larger lecture halls and spreading students out," said Woodley. "Classes larger, for example, the students will come on Monday and some will come on Wednesday and the rest of their studies may be hybrid or virtual so that they can get everything that they need."

Both students and faculty were given the option if they want to return back to campus.

Whether a student attends Odessa College or UT Permian Basin, they'll be required to wear a mask inside all of the buildings, but that's not the only change they'll notice on campus.

UT Permian Basin has already created a system that will be used to enforce the mask policy. It will start with friendly reminders and positive reinforcement, but Woodley says they will use disciplinary action for a repeat offender if it becomes necessary.

Odessa College has a similar plan. On their campus, you'll find signs with reminders that masks are required.

They will also be enforcing mandatory health screenings for all staff, students, visitors, and vendors.

"The theme for us is thoughtfulness and flexibility. we're going to be nimble and be quick but we're going to be thoughtful and give ourselves the ability to change as needed," said Woodley.

Woodley said because the public health information is constantly changing, it's important for colleges to be ready to make changes to their plans if needed to keep everyone safe.

We also reached out to Midland College to check on their plans for the Fall, but we did not hear back by the time of publication.