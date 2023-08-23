Local child psychologist weighs in on why more school hoaxes are being called in

Many kids with mental health problems like to cause problems with hoax calls, according to a local psychologist.

MIDLAND, Texas — The school year has just started, but threats towards schools have already been named. But why are some students calling into schools and reporting fake threats?

According to local child psychologist Dr. Shamsuddin Pepermintwala, many of the students who phone these calls just want to rile some people up. But others get legitimate enjoyment out of these hoaxes.

Dr. Pepermintwala said there are two types of people with mental health issues. Internalizers, who keep all their negativity inside, and externalizers, who spread out their negativity.

“Externalizers are the ones that make other people miserable," Pepermintwala said. "An easy example is bullying in schools. The bully who does the bullying is an unhappy person who is spreading misery, so they are making other kids unhappy because they are unhappy.”

It's these type of people who enjoy making things more difficult and stressful for everyone else, even if it's their classmates.

“Those are the ones, they enjoy creating problems," Pepermintwala said. "Because when they feel bad about themselves, the way they deal with it is by creating more problems and more difficulty and more stress for other people around them.”

These threats usually see SWAT teams and police officers going classroom to classroom in full gear, making sure everyone is ok.

Naturally, this creates a high-stress environment that can traumatize young high schoolers.

“It really triggers their anxiety. and it causes them to feel stressed and lose sleep," Pepermintwala said. "It's called acute stress disorder. Right before something turns into post traumatic stress disorder, in the first month it's called an acute stress disorder.”

But, for those anonymous students who called in the threat, they get to see the results of their call play out right in front of their eyes.

“The person who calls in these threats, they get tickled pink watching the other kids freaking out and getting stressed," Pepermintwala said. "These are the externalizers, they literally enjoy that. That’s what makes them feel good about themselves."