MIDLAND, Texas — On Friday a ballot recount will take place inside the Commissioner's Courtroom of the Midland County Annex at 1 p.m.

In this recount session, a SPAC representative will tally the results, while an election official counts each ballot.

This may be the third time that the results of the election have changed.

Midland ISD has stated that they will accept whatever the outcome is after the recount that will take place on Friday.