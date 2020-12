Ector County Sheriff, Mike Griffis, tells NW9 one deputy and a suspect were shot Thursday night near Hickory Ave. and Drury Lane. Another suspect is at-large.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Ector County Sheriff's Office deputy is in stable condition at Medical Center hospital after a shootout happened near Hickory Ave. and Drury Lane.

According to Mike Griffis, ECSO sheriff, the shooting happened around 8 p.m.

One suspect was shot and is at MCH, and the other suspect is at-large.