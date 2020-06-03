AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is about what the economic impact would be if South by Southwest canceled the festival.

With spreading concerns of the coronavirus, many events, companies and panels are pulling out of South by Southwest 2020.

Some events and people that were once on the SXSW schedule are no longer listed. Some of the events that no longer appear to be scheduled include:

RELATED: SXSW's 'Supernatural' panel appears to be canceled

On Thursday, Peter Gould, a writer for "Better Call Saul", announced on Twitter that the show's SXSW 2020 panel was canceled.

Despite the "Better Call Saul" panel being canceled, actor Bob Odenkirk is still scheduled for a featured session at the festival.

Nine Inch Nails also announced on Thursday that they would not be at the conference to give their "Watchmen keynote."

As of Friday, SXSW is still expected to take place from March 13 to March 20 despite more than 50,000 people signing a Change.org petition calling for the festival to be canceled.

Several major companies, including Twitter; Facebook and Apple, have also pulled out of the festival due to concerns regarding the coronavirus.

A full list of scheduled events can be found on SXSW's website.

