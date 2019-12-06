BOCA RATON, Fla. — Some kids digging in their backyard last week came across a historical find that caused some concern at first, police in Boca Raton said.

The kids found a munition-shaped device labeled "practice bomb." The children's mother called police.

The department's bomb squad checked out the device and found it was a World War II-era practice bomb, likely used at the former Boca Raton Army Air Field.

Police said the Boca Raton Historical Society will put the object on display.

