It’s easy to take everyday activities for granted, but luckily, life always tends to remind us just how blessed we really are.

For the past month, James R Brooks Middle School’s gifted and talented kiddos got their reminder by bringing a hallway to life.

“This hallway is designed for sensory activities for our special-ed department including our life school kids. It includes things for gross motor skills, things for life skills that they can use on a daily basis, getting dressed, combing their hair, those types of things. As well as math, colors, numbers, etc.," said Kerri Lathem, 6th-8th Gifted and Talented teacher.

Hands-on learning for those who can appreciate the extra practice.

“Counting and jumping, a lot like hopscotch," said Kasen Brooks, 6th grader.

"My group did a lock wall, which is a bunch of locks on a board, and it teaches them how to maneuver locks, and little every day switches, and things that they would need to know," said Harlee Keller 8th grader.

"Mine was the colored hopscotch where you see the color, say the color and hopscotch," said Caili McDonald, 7th grader.

Did they mention a salon and mock grocery store?

It is a challenge these guys and their classmates designed and built in less than a month, because giving back, they say, was natural for them.

“We feel like sometimes this class is left out and overlooked because they don’t get to do some of the athletics and things that some of the things that we get to do so we just thought it was a nice to do something for them," said Keller.

For special-ed and life skills students who walk past the hallway every day, the anticipation to finally use it is real.

“They continue to ask us when they can get in. We have one girl that comes by every day and asks if she can put her feet on it yet," said Lathem. "And we told her it’s getting close, it’s getting close! So she saw it this morning, but she's still so excited and I think all of them will be very excited to actually get to start using it."

That special day will be Wednesday, November 20 and it is all a surprise.

“It does go deeper than the bright colors and the mock grocery store on the wall. These are skills that these kids will need as they move on into life as they get older, they need to know some of these particular things. They need to know how to use a grocery cart and the cash registers and they need to know how to manipulate locks and those types of things. Money amounts and values as they move on to life," said Lathem.

“I think it’s important for our gifted kids to know that if they don’t have that character component and that ability to give back to their community, then all of their gifts and all their abilities aren't going to be useful to them in the future,” said Heather Brown Gifted and Talented coordinator.