MIDLAND, Texas — A fire ignited on the Midland Memorial Hospital roof around 6:11 a.m. Friday.

According to the Midland Police Department, the building was evacuated and the campus was secured.

MPD, Midland Fire and MMH worked together to ensure patient safety.

No injuries were reported, although three employees sought medical attention.

As of 9 a.m. patients were returned to their rooms and operations resumed as normal.

Investigators determined a roofing company had been working at the building and finished work around midnight. Part of the roofing process used torches to apply hot asphalt roofing material.

Combustibles on the roof were seemingly ignited by embers left over from the process, resulting in the fire.