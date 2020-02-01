MIDLAND, Texas — Robert Duncan's mother, Silver Nock, took to Facebook to thank MCSO for finding her son.

She reported Duncan as missing on Sunday morning to the Midland Police Department.

However, the Midland County Sheriff's Office took over the investigation once they received permission from the Midland Police Department to look into it.

Unfortunately, less than 48 hours after MCSO received the report of Duncan missing, he was found deceased in the County road area of 1230 in a trailer park in Midland.

Nock expressed her grief as well as her gratitude in a Facebook post, stating that MCSO acted fast in looking for her son.

"We were able to hug and thank a few deputies last night, but not all of the ones involved like we wish we could have," Nock said.

Gratitude also went out to Chief Deputy Rory McKinney.

"Rory McKinney, we are forever grateful that you took over and you promised that you & your deputies wouldn’t stop until my baby was found, and that you’re team would continue to work on everything. So far, you sir, have kept your promise. You took our leads & you worked them. We are so appreciative of you."

