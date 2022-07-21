Midland man sentenced to 22 years in prison in connection to Robert Duncan case

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas —
The Midland County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that a 20-year-old Midland man was sentenced to 22 years in prison in connection to the 2019 deadly shooting of Robert Duncan.
Rogelio Ivan Cadena was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, after evidence showed he provided the guns used by two other suspects in a robbery attempt that resulted in Duncan’s death.
He was originally charged with first-degree Murder.
Cadena’s co-defendants shot Duncan and left him for dead just south of the Love’s truck stop near the intersection of Loop 250 and Interstate 20.
Duncan’s disappearance was originally investigated as a missing person case, until New Year’s Eve, when his body was finally located on the property of a small RV park.
Cadena was believed not to be present when the robbery happened.
Because Cadena had prior felony charges as a juvenile, involving burglary and guns, he faced up to life in prison, or a minimum sentence of just five years. Probation was also an option for the jury instead of prison time.
He cannot be considered for parole until he has served at least half of the 22-year sentence.