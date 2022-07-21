Midland man sentenced to 22 years in prison in connection to Robert Duncan case

Evidence showed Rogelio Cadena provided the guns used by two other suspects in a robbery attempt that resulted in Duncan’s death.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that a 20-year-old Midland man was sentenced to 22 years in prison in connection to the 2019 deadly shooting of Robert Duncan .

Rogelio Ivan Cadena was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, after evidence showed he provided the guns used by two other suspects in a robbery attempt that resulted in Duncan’s death.

He was originally charged with first-degree Murder.

Cadena’s co-defendants shot Duncan and left him for dead just south of the Love’s truck stop near the intersection of Loop 250 and Interstate 20.

Duncan’s disappearance was originally investigated as a missing person case, until New Year’s Eve, when his body was finally located on the property of a small RV park.

Cadena was believed not to be present when the robbery happened.

Because Cadena had prior felony charges as a juvenile, involving burglary and guns, he faced up to life in prison, or a minimum sentence of just five years. Probation was also an option for the jury instead of prison time.