ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is helping the San Angelo Police Department with the location of a missing man not seen since Feb. 28, 2012.

Gregory Scott Ford, who was last seen around 4 a.m. near the downtown area of San Angelo, is between the age of 57-58.

The public is asked that if anyone has information locating Gregory Scott Ford, to call the San Angelo Dispatch at 325-657-4315.

To remain anonymous, a text can be sent to 888777, with the words TIP SAPD.