New video shows aftermath of tiger attack that nearly ripped off 18-year-old's arm

Roane Co. deputies and EMS responded to Tiger Haven last month after a tiger named Eeyore attacked an 18 year-old worker.

"Any chance you were there to pet the tiger?"

The attorney who said he represented the victim said she was not doing well and has had five surgeries to try to keep her arm. Even if doctors don't need to amputate, he said, she may never regain use of it.

A representative for Tiger Haven referred multiple requests for comment to the sanctuary's attorney Sunday evening. He has not yet responded to 10News.

Her right arm was "de-gloved," the officers reported, meaning the skin and flesh had been pulled off during the attack. At the time of her TWRA interview a week later, it was not clear whether doctors would have to amputate. She has since been discharged from UT Medical Center, a spokesperson said.

Another employee said he jammed a stalk of bamboo into the animal's mouth, forcing it to release her arm, the report states.

The young woman recounted "screaming and screaming" for help until other workers arrived. The tiger, she said, pinned her up against the cage.

"He just grabbed my hands and yanked my arm in and kept moving up my arm and yanking me in and got me in as far as he can get me and kept pulling and pulling," she told Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency officers.

The young woman, who said she lived and worked at the big cat sanctuary, told wildlife officers she was changing the water of a tiger named Eeyore when she lost her footing in the mud and her hand went through a grate on the side of the cage.

A tiger attacked an 18-year-old girl and caused extensive injury to her right arm after she said she tripped and fell toward the animal's cage last month at Tiger Haven in Roane County, an incident report revealed.

Chapter one : "Not a mean cat"

In her interview with TWRA officers, the victim said the tiger was normally not aggressive.

"He’s actually not a mean cat," she said. "It was just time for him to eat. He saw something to eat he tried to eat it."

The young woman was making her normal rounds on the morning of January 25 to refresh the water in some of the tigers' cages. She said she slipped and caught her right hand on a section of the cage with more space between bars.

That's when the animal attacked.

"I had to literally scream and scream until somebody heard me," she told officers. Other employees came running from across the large property, home to nearly 300 big cats.

"Instant panic. Nobody knew what to do. Nobody had a plan for if anything was to happen. So it was very very chaotic. So people were running around, screaming. It was just crazy," she said of the scene.

In a 911 call to Roane County dispatchers, an employee remained calm but spoke with urgency as she asked for help.

"Somebody got grabbed by one of the tigers," the unnamed employee said. "She's injured badly. Please hurry."

Other employees put the victim's arm in a tourniquet and tightened a belt around her shoulder in an attempt to stop the bleeding, body camera video showed. They held a tarp to protect her from the drizzling rain.

It took an ambulance nearly half an hour to arrive, she said.

When deputies arrived on the scene, Eeyore the tiger was in a locked box. It's unclear what happened to the animal after they left.