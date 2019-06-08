MIDLAND, Texas — Midland police are investigating a shooting incident from Tuesday night.

Chief Herman, explains how even though the casings were found near HEB, the shooting did not take place at HEB.

"Last night two vehicles were driving down Wadley, one vehicle engaging with the other, shots were fired and some shell casings were found near the HEB. The shooting did not take place at HEB. The investigation is ongoing and no injuries have been reported."

We will continue to update this story as it develops.