Charges against Kenneth Walker permanently dismissed

Walker was charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer after he shot LMPD Sgt. Jonathon Mattingly the night police entered Taylor's apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All charges against Kenneth Walker from the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed have been permanently dismissed.

Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Olu Stevens dismissed the charged with prejudice, meaning Walker can not be recharged in the future.

Walker was charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer after he shot LMPD Sgt. Jonathon Mattingly when police entered Taylor's apartment March 13. Walker told police he did not know officers were at the door and believed someone was breaking into the house.

Walker's attorney Steve Romines said it was crucial the charges were not just dismissed, but dismissed with prejudice. Especially with lack of faith in the judicial system

"He's relieved that it's finally over because again, he had to live the entire time with the constant fear that they might bring these charges back and there have been all sorts of rumors that they were going to," Romines said. "You really don't have much faith in the criminal justice system when you're a victim in a crime and you're falsely charged and arrested for it and held on a quarter million dollar bond."

The charged were previously dismissed without prejudice in May 2020, when Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine sad more investigation would be necessary.

In a motion filed on March 4, Wine's office said investigations have concluded and "no new information relevant to the charges against [Walker] in this matter has been brought to the Commonwealth's attention."

Dave Mutchler, the PIO with the River City FOP, said he believes Walker should have been dismissed without prejudice.

"This isn't the normal course of action for felonies that are dismissed in Jefferson Circuit Court and so we didn't think it was appropriate at this time," Mutchler said.

Walker's case has centered around one moment; if police announced themselves at the door of Taylor's apartment or not.

"We are very reasonably certain that those officers on the scene knocked and announced their presence," Mutchler said.

But Walker still stands by what he says happened.

"He said that I never heard them announce as police. There are twelve neighbors in that apartment complex and every single one stated they did not announce they were police," Romines said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.