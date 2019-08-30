BIG SPRING, Texas — Police are investigating after a structure fire led them to find a body.

Big Spring Police was called in to assist the Big Spring Fire Department on August 29 at 1:30p.m.

The fire department was responding to a fire in an abandoned building on the 1700 block of E. 3rd St. when they found the body.

Police identified the body as 41-year-old Maria Estella Flores.

An autopsy has been ordered by the Justice of the Peace.

This is an ongoing investigation. Will bring more details as they become available