SAN ANTONIO — Three people were found dead in a home on Evandale Street on the west side, near Lackland Air Force Base.

According to police, two girls, Leann Cavazos, 9, and Healey Cavazos, 10, and their father Thomas Cavazos, 56, were found Monday evening. The homeowner said the electricity had been turned off a few days before and there was a generator inside of the house, according to police. The windows were up and police believe carbon monoxide poisoning is the cause of the deaths. Leann and Healey were found in a bedroom and they may have died in their sleep, police said.

The call came in around 5:20 p.m. when the homeowner called for a welfare check, police said. Police said the homeowner was a friend of the family that was living there.

A neighbor said Thomas Cavazos was very handy; he was always outside working on his cars, they said. The neighbor was surprised that he didn’t know better.

Homicide investigators were still at the scene as Monday evening turned into Monday night.

