Hobbs Police Department asking for help locating missing family

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department is asking the community for help locating a missing family last seen on May 2 at around 5:48 p.m. in the Hobbs area.

The police department is asking for help with locating 6-year-old Caucasian female Andreea Andrei-Ducila, 4-year-old Caucasian male Raoul Badea, and Caucasian female Elisabeta Badea.

Help is also being asked to help locate 25-year-old Caucasian male Andrei C. Ducila and 22-year-old Caucasian female Luiza Badea.

Andrei C. Ducila is 5'7 and 150 pounds and Luiza Badea is 5'3 and 135 pounds.

Andreea Andrei-Ducila is 2'6 and 25 pounds.

Raoul Badea is 2'0 and 35 pounds.

Elisabeta Badea is 2'0 and 25 pounds.

It is unknown what clothing all three of the children were last seen wearing and unknown what clothing Andrei C. Ducila and Luiza Badea were last seen wearing.

The family is believed to be traveling in a blue 2003 Dodge van with New Mexico license plate AMFC80.

The family is missing and is believed to be in danger if not located.