The Tall City Memorial Stair Climb honors those that lost their lives on 9/11

First responders and civilians alike came together to honor the fallen.

MIDLAND, Texas — Early Saturday morning, civilians and first responders from near and far gathered at Astound Broadband Stadium for the Tall City Stair Climb.

Participants walked up the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs in honor of those who lost their lives during 9/11.

“This is a highly anticipated event but it is definitely not a competition or an exciting event," Bryce Pruitt, event director for the Tall City Memorial Stair Climb, said. "It is a somber event; it’s a memorial where we come out to remember the fallen.”

The Professional Firefighters Association of Midland sees this as more than just a way of remembering the fallen.

It’s also a means of teaching the generations that came afterwards about the history and to help keep it in the memory of generations to come.

“I think it’s extremely important to have this event and continue to have this event. I think even though it is a memorial, and something we want to do to remember the fallen, I think it’s also an educational piece," Pruitt said. "We have minors climbing here, we have adults climbing here [and] we have firemen. All these people weren’t even born on 9/11.”

The other part of the event was a benefit concert that took place in Centennial Park.