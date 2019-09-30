SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B said it has discontinued the sale of e-cigarettes after concerns were raised about the health effects of vaping.

Monday, the company sent KENS 5 the following statement:

"At H-E-B, the safety of our communities and the well-being of all Texans is our top priority. Due to the unknown health implications of vaping, H-E-B immediately discontinued the sale of e-cigarettes last week."

This comes after vaping has made headlines nation-wide about adverse effects of the practice. The CDC announced that 805 illnesses were reported across the country and 13 deaths have been reported.

Many of those illnesses were attributed to the presence of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

