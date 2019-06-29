MIDLAND, Texas — The fate of former Midland Police officer, Christian Abrahim, is still up in the air.

Midland District Attorney, Laura Nodolf, asked the judge for more time to decide whether or not the court was going to press additional charges the defendant.

Abrahim was charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide after a deadly car accident occurred on Christmas Eve 2017. The accident left 90-year-old, Roy Neely dead. According to the District Attorney, Abrahim was speeding and failed to turn on some of his emergency equipment.

Abrahim's trial started May 6, 2019. During the trial, the defense presented evidence stating Abrahim's brakes had failed prior to the collision.

On May 10, it took the jury only one hour to return a verdict of not guilty.

Judge George Gilles, of the 142nd District Court, told the District Attorney she has until July 8, 2019 to make a final decision. Otherwise, Abrhim's record will be completely expunged.

In open court, the attorney for the defense questioned why the District Attorney needs more time when the case has gone on for almost two years.

"We have a man sitting here in this court who would like to move on with his life and yet we have this DA here who says we can still prosecute him in the future”" Trey Payne, Abrahim's defense attorney, said.

The final hearing is set for July 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Midland County Courthouse.