ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital has reported its first death of a patient with COVID-19.

The woman who was in her 30s died on Apr. 12 from complications of COVID-19.

The family of the unknown woman has been informed.

No other details will be released at this time.

President and CEO, Russell Tippin will announce the death of the woman and will have a discussion at the hospital's next daily press conference on Monday, Apr. 13.

There are still five positive COVID-19 patients being treated at MCH, with three patients being in the critical care unit on ventilators and two being on the COVID isolation floor.