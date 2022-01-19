Does it matter which mask you wear to protect yourself from COVID?

The CDC says N95 masks provide the best protection against COVID-19. However, the next best are surgical masks, and the least protective are cloth masks.

TEXAS, USA — Cloth masks, disposable surgical masks and N-95 masks. Just a few of the common masks people have been wearing to protect themselves from COVID. However, which masks is the most effective and the best to use.

When it comes to cloth masks, these often can be store bought or even made at home. "When we look at the cloth mask it actually provides the least amount of filtration against these all-important particles at about 26.5 percent, because cotton by its characteristics is very breathable and that is why it is comfortable to wear."

Researchers say the cloth masks is about 50% protective so even though this choice may be the most comfortable, it isn't fully the best for full protection. As for disposable surgical mask, the ones that are thinner and often white and blue, they can filter out about 60% of smaller particles in the air.

If you are however looking for the most suitable and effective masks to protect against the coronavirus, health professionals encourage the use of the N-95 mask. The 95 standing for the mask filtering out 95% of particles.

"If you have headbands on your mask as opposed to ear loops that is better," she said. "If you have a nose clip that you can seal around your nose as opposed to one that doesn't that is better. If you can close the gaps around your face that would be better than one in which you cannot."