What is the difference in dosage for Pfizer's COVID vaccine for the kids

Kids 5-11 years old will receive one-third of the doses given to people over 12 years of age.

TEXAS, USA — On Tuesday, the Pfizer vaccine was approved for kids ages 5-11 years old.

With these kids-sized doses, many have started calling it Pfizer Jr. or Little Pfizer.

According to health officials, each does given would be just a third of the size of the one given to people 12 and older. Because they say vaccines aren't the same as other medications.

“Vaccines are not administered based weight like other therapeutics are," says Dr. Chris Pernell.

They are looking less at the weight of the child and more at the strength of the child's immune system. Most immune systems in children tend to be faster than adults. When it comes to body size, 8 and 9-year-olds of different sizes should still have the same reaction to the vaccine.

"Vaccines really are based on the developmental stage or age of the immune system in a younger person. That's why you see the differences in the cut offs of the ages," says Dr. Pernell.