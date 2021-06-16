The Alzheimer's Association West Texas Chapter has a wide range of resources for people affected by Alzheimer's

'We are always open and there's always someone that you can reach out to, because that's one of the number one messages is that no one is alone in this fight'

MIDLAND, Texas — June is Alzheimer's Awareness Month. With Alzheimer's affecting more than six million people and 440,000 Texans.

At the Midland office of the Alzheimer's Association, Director of Development, Julie Gray, says they want to make sure people either battling the disease or taking care of someone who is have a place for support.

"We are here for you 24/7. We are always open and there's always someone that you can reach out to because that's one of the number one messages is that no one is alone in this fight," says Gray.

Their virtual programs and support groups provide people with more information on the disease.

"I can't stress how important it is to reach out to other people that are in this fight and other people that are on this journey because it is devastating and it is sometimes it's very, very long," says Gray.

These support groups allow people to connect with others going through the same thing.

"My grandmother suffered for 15 years with the disease and if it had not been for support groups and education. I don't know what would've happened. Knowledge is power and when you know and you can be prepared for what's coming. Not everybody is different, people might be experiencing different symptoms or behaviors but that base knowledge in this disease is so absolutely vital to those again that are living with the disease but those caregivers and the loved ones."

The Association has an annual Walk to End Alzheimer's walk. An event to honor those who battled the disease and anyone continuing the fight.

"We can celebrate each other, we can celebrate our loved ones whether they're still with us or they've passed and just some solidarity that no one is alone and that we can have fun because we will find the first survivor," says Gray.

No matter where you are, they want you to know that you are not in the fight alone.

"Out here in West Texas we're faced with the unique challenge obviously in our geography. We're spread out and we want to make for sure that we're reaching also into the smaller communities that surround Midland Odessa because they're affected just as much as we are here in Midland Odessa so we don't want anybody in West Texas to be left out."