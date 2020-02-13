MIDLAND, Texas — Parents are worried about the water at Fannin Elementary.

The City told us that parents hired a private company to test the water at school.

That test claims there are high levels of iron, lead, and arsenic.

The City of Midland found out some of the water samples taken on January 23 from Fannin Elementary came back with abnormal results.

Craig Craigo, Utilities Director for the City of Midland, said they decided to do testing of their own and think that it could be a centralized problem or something mechanically failed inside the school.

MISD is also doing their own individual testing.

There is concern over how the original sample was taken because Craigo doesn't know where it was taken or how it was handled.

Craigo does reiterate that the City of Midland's water supply safe to drink.

The results of the samples that were taken earlier this week should be in by Friday.

MISD should get their results on the same day or at the latest, next Monday.